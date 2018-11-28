Rachel K. Dressel

President

Junior League of Baltimore, Inc

Rachel Dressel has been honored many times for her work as a health insurance specialist for the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

But her passion lies with her volunteer work for the Junior League of Baltimore, a charitable organization of women that, as its website explains, is “committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.”

Dressel, of Westminster, has been active in the group since 2012 and this year became president.

“I took on the role of president of the Junior League of Baltimore to be part of the core group of leaders that oversee the strategic direction of the Junior League,” she said, “as I am committed to being a driving force of change not only for our organization but the Baltimore community.”

Her role as president, she said, “presents me with a unique opportunity to empower women and girls on numerous levels by giving them the opportunity to unlock their potential through personal and professional development.”

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2018 Leading Women awards . Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.