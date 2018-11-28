Expanding your role as a lawyer

As lawyers we have a unique role in people’s lives. Depending on what kind of law we practice, that role has to be limited. This column has highlighted many of the ways that people are able to give back to the community in addition to their legal work. This week I had the opportunity to hear from someone who has worked zealously to defend criminal defendants all over the country as an assistant federal public defender, handling death penalty cases, and who expands her role as a lawyer in her personal time to play a different role in the lives of individuals in her Baltimore community.

Sarah Gannett, 49, has lived in Baltimore City with her family since 1999. Her kids attend Baltimore City Schools. As assistant federal public defender handling death penalty cases her work is primarily outside of Baltimore, but the cases she works on involve a lot of issues she see here in Baltimore – poverty, trauma, mental illness, substance use, and racism. Gannett explained that “even though I work on these issues all the time, I found myself feeling very disconnected from how they manifest here at home. I’d hear about something that happened at my kids’ school or in my neighborhood and think: Someone should do something about that.”

So, Gannett joined Thread.

I have featured Thread in this column before, discussing the incredible work the organization does in the Baltimore Community. Gannett sees Thread as a way to actively take part in changing the course of a person’s life in a way that she is unable to do once they become one of her clients. “Too often – and I see this in how my clients have been treated during their lives – the response is to call security or the police. Thread offers another option. Thread’s mission is to give at-risk kids the support they need so they don’t end up like my clients.”

Gannett’s challenge to all of us as lawyers is to understand our limited roles as lawyers and to think about what issues or systemic challenges make things harder for clients. Gannett explains, “Imagine if everyone took Thread’s approach: If you’d do it for your kids, we do it for ours? That’s the prevention strategy that will make jobs like mine obsolete!”

Gannett has been asked how she juggles a full-time job, raising kids, and volunteering with Thread and her response: “Volunteering helps keep me grounded.” Gannett volunteers with Thread’s legal resource team, and she says, “In those hours I am able to connect with other people who care about our city, and I share information and resources with kids and families who need them.”

Thread’s research shows these simple things make all the difference. So take Gannett’s challenge this holiday season and think about how your role as lawyer can be expanded to help change the legal environment you work in.