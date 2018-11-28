Sarah Keogh

Executive Director

Central Baltimore Future Fund

Sarah Keogh started her career working directly with Baltimore families impacted by lead poisoning, offering legal representation and family advocacy.

She saw firsthand how the lack of investment in neighborhoods could get in the way of their desires to provide a safe environment for their children.

For many years, she left the nonprofit world, working as an assistant attorney general at the Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.

Now, Keogh is thrilled to be back in the nonprofit sector, working to stimulate investment in Baltimore neighborhoods.

“Along with a dedicated and active board, I lead an organization that is focused on attracting investment to neighborhoods in central Baltimore and bringing blighted properties within those neighborhoods back to life,” Keogh said.

The Central Baltimore Future Fund helps direct reinvestment in key neighborhoods like Greenmount West or Waverly Main Street by partnering in a loan program, acquiring and offering vacant and blighted properties for redevelopment; and providing advisory services.

Keogh is also the president of the Bryn Mawr Alumnae Association and a mentor with the Baltimore Girls’ School Leadership Coalition.

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2018 Leading Women awards . Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.