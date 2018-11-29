Anthony Stephens | DBFA

Anthony Stephens was named executive director of The Downtown Baltimore Family Alliance, a Baltimore-based, parent-led family coalition dedicated to connecting, empowering and advocating for families and children throughout the city

In his role as executive director, Stephens will work closely with parents, local advocates, government officials and other community and corporate partners committed to making Baltimore a stronger city for parents and their children.

Stephens brings more than 25-years of experience leading grassroots campaigns for public interest non- profits. His work has covered a range of issues affecting urban communities, particularly in areas of work around underserved populations.

Prior to joining DBFA, Stephens was the director of advocacy and governmental affairs for the American Council of the Blind in Washington.