Carlotta A. Woodward

Chief, Juvenile Division

Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office

In addition to her role as a juvenile prosecutor, Carlotta Woodward is a mentor and teacher.

Carlotta works with many community organizations to improve the treatment of juvenile offenders in the juvenile justice system.

“Since Carlotta has joined the prosecutor’s office, she has become the backbone and heart of the Juvenile Division,” District Court Judge Amy J. Bills said. “She has an institutional knowledge that is better than any prosecutor or for that matter attorney in this county.”

She is also an adjunct professor at Montgomery College, where she teaches aspiring paralegals. She also leads the internship program, where she connects students with opportunities in the legal community.

“Her passion and drive for the community is one that is irreplaceable, but it is thanks to her humanity and compassion that I am where I am today as a professional and as a person,” said former student and intern Iris Milstein, who is now a legal assistant in the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Woodward also is the agency representative for the Juvenile Justice Commission, an elected member of the Montgomery County Bar Association Executive Committee and a trustee at the Rockville Academy.

