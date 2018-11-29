Chelsea Thomas

Architect

Moseley Architects

Chelsea Thomas is passionate about educating others about the wonders of architecture. In partnership with the Baltimore Architecture Foundation, Thomas founded Doors Open Baltimore (DOB), a citywide celebration of architecture that invites the public to explore Baltimore’s diverse buildings and neighborhoods.

“DOB sheds light on overlooked communities, forgotten treasures, and Baltimore’s true quirkiness, which is what makes it my favorite city in the world,” Thomas said.

David Ditman, DOB Planning Committee member, said, “Doors Open Baltimore has become one of Baltimore’s most popular architecture events; it is no exaggeration to say that without Chelsea, there would be no Doors Open Baltimore.”

Thomas’ work at Moseley Architects includes socially conscious work focusing on affordable housing projects in distressed areas of Baltimore and in areas of opportunity. She also serves as a mentor to younger staff, encouraging them in their careers and to get involved in the community.

“I believe in the power of good deeds and acts of kindness. I plan to use my time and energy to help make my city a better place, whether that be through organizing Doors Open or through new opportunities that arise,” Thomas said.

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2018 Leading Women awards . Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.