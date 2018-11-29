Claudia Towles

Owner

aMuse Toys

Claudia Towles is the owner of aMuse Toys, an independent retailer of toys that promote the development of children’s minds. aMuse, which Towles co-owns with her husband Tom, has two locations, Fells Point and Quarry Lake.

“Being a business owner has allowed me to be a more effective advocate for my neighborhood and my city,” Towles said. “Bringing change and lifting a city requires passion and commitment. I am in it for the long haul and am undeterred.”

Towles worked to help businesses pass an increase in the business improvement district to expand the Waterfront Partnership to include all of Fells Point.

She is a co-founder of Fells Point District and is a lead advocate for Fells Point Business Alliance. She is also a member of the Advisory Council on the Impact of Regulations on Small Businesses in Maryland and board-member-at-large for Maryland Retailers Association.

“Claudia is tireless in her efforts and won’t take no for an answer,” Maryland Del. Brooke Lierman, D-46 said. “She perseveres and organizes to push for change to benefit the families and businesses in Fells Point.”

