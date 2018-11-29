Daphni Steffin, MBA

Director of Assistive Technology and

Information Systems

The Arc Baltimore

Daphni Steffin introduced assistive technology to The Arc Baltimore, an organization that supports more than 6,000 adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families in Baltimore and Baltimore County.

As an expert in the use of assistive technology for people with disabilities, Steffin is certified in assessments and has a library of devices people can use to try strategies to improve their daily lives. For example, tablets with apps can help with communication, or recording devices could provide crucial reminders.

“I enjoy drawing out the best in others and want to help people fulfill their own potential,” Steffin said.

Steffin also helps people acquire devices, provides training to other staff members and presents to other disability organizations in the state. She has developed guides and other resources available to anyone through The Arc.

“She is a great advocate and mentor,” Jamal Cannady, an adult living with cerebral palsy said. “She has made a big difference in my life and in the lives of many people with disabilities.”

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2018 Leading Women awards . Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.