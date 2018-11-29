Deneen Richmond | AAMC

Deneen Richmond, MHA, RN was named vice president of population health and clinical improvement with Anne Arundel Medical Center.

As the vice president of population health and clinical improvement, Richmond will provide oversight and direction for designing, implementing and supporting a robust population health, care management program and promoting a quality improvement culture consistent with AAMC’s mission.

Richmond joins AAMC from Inova Health System, where she served as vice president of performance improvement and outcomes. Prior to this, she held leadership positions at Holy Cross Hospital, the Delmarva Foundation and the National Committee for Quality Assurance.