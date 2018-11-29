Frank Turner Jr. | Howard Bank

Frank K. Turner Jr. was named chief commercial banking officer with Howard Bank.

Turner, who currently serves as executive vice president, will assume the position immediately reporting to Robert D. Kunisch Jr., president of Howard Bank.

A fourth-generation banker, Turner began his career more than 40 years ago with Baltimore-based Mercantile Bank. He joined PNC Bank of Pittsburgh in 2007 when PNC acquired Mercantile’s parent, Mercantile Bankshares Corporation. At PNC, Turner served as an executive vice president for corporate banking in the greater Maryland region. In 2013, Turner joined Howard Bank as an executive vice president and regional executive for Baltimore. Over his career, Turner has been involved in aspects of commercial banking including commercial lending, treasury management and loan syndicates.

In addition to his work at the bank, Turner has served on the board of several nonprofits including Baltimore Volunteers Unlimited, Living Classroom Foundation and The Walters Art Museum. He currently serves as board chair of Cristo Rey Jesuit High School.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia and his Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore.