Quantcast

Gilbert leaving PwC to become USM Foundation CFO

By: Daily Record Staff November 29, 2018

Tom Gilbert, a senior manager with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, will join the University System of Maryland Foundation as its new chief financial officer, foundation officials announced Thursday. Gilbert’s appointment is effective Jan. 7. Gilbert has worked at PwC since September 2007, where he serves as the lead senior manager for some of the largest asset management clients at ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo