Jean M. Zachariasiewicz

Associate

Brown, Goldstein & Levy, LLP

Jean M. Zachariasiewicz is an attorney who represents vulnerable clients and has successfully litigated high-profile cases such as a class-action lawsuit that challenged fee churning practices of apartment complexes managed by Jared Kushner.

She also represented the family of Ethan Saylor, a man who had Down syndrome who died after police removed him from a movie theater for watching a movie twice without buying a second ticket.

“I believe in creating a more inclusive and equitable society and try to do so in ways both hyper-local and more far-reaching,” Zachariasiewicz said. “I take on cases that represent those values, whether it be representing tenants facing unlawful charges and persons with disabilities denied equal access, or taking on banks that do not meet their obligations equally in communities of color.”

Susan Francis, deputy director of Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service, said, “She has a deep commitment to social justice and bettering the lives of others, she treats colleagues and others with kindness, and doesn’t hesitate to step into leading a conversation or effort, even difficult ones, if necessary.”

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2018 Leading Women awards . Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.