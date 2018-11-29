Quantcast

Our region won the Amazon sweepstakes

By: Joe Nathanson November 29, 2018

The results are in and it’s a split decision! After a process that took 14 months, Amazon has settled on the locations of its new headquarters in Greater Washington and New York City. Baltimore was one of 238 communities that entered the competition to host the new facilities, promoted as new administrative offices for 50,000 ...

