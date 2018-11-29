Kate E. Wolfson, Esq.

Program Manager, STRIVE Future Leaders

Center for Urban Families

Kate E. Wolfson works with passion and dedication fueled by understanding the importance of providing resources for ex-prisoners in Baltimore to become productive, provide for family and regain a place in the community.

A 2012 graduate of the University of Baltimore School of Law, Wolfson has translated legal expertise into re-entry programs for ex-prisoners. She is the program manager for STRIVE Future Leaders, a program at the Center for Urban Families. This re-entry program focuses on readying justice-involved Baltimore youth for the workforce. She helped create the ELEVATION Program in the Baltimore City Detention Center, working directly with prisoners to improve their life skills and provide educational opportunities.

“I turn my passion for helping people to action, always empowering and supporting others to become independent, productive, contributing members of their communities,” Wolfson said. “In addition, I non-judgmentally start where they are and help them navigate the challenging path to well-lived lives.”

Wolfson also serves as a member of the Baltimore Young Lawyers Alumni Council and the Pro Bono Resource Center’s Partners for Justice Conference Planning Committee.

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2018 Leading Women awards . Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.