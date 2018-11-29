Kristen Jones, Craig A Enck, Jeffrey M. Lichtstein and Adam D. Baker | Rosenberg Martin

Kristen Jones, Craig A Enck, Jeffrey M. Lichtstein and Adam D. Baker have joined Rosenberg Martin Greenberg LLP as attorneys.

Jones joins the firm’s real estate practice group and will focus her practice on commercial leasing, real estate acquisition and development and financing.

Enck will join the firm’s commercial lending and real estate groups and will focus on the areas of commercial real estate and asset lending, real estate acquisition and leasing.

Lichtstein will focus his practice on commercial disputes, real estate matters, business torts, intellectual property infringement, white collar and other criminal matters as a member of the firm’s business and white collar litigation practice group.

Baker will join the firm’s land use and real estate practice groups to focus on land use and zoning; other property entitlements; commercial leasing; real estate aquisition, development, construction and financing and is a LEED accredited professional.