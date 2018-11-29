Quantcast

Md. high court hears state’s appeal in ‘Serial’ star Syed’s case

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 29, 2018

ANNAPOLIS -- Attorneys for Maryland and for podcast star Adnan Syed battled Thursday before the state’s top court as it considers whether he was denied effective assistance of counsel when his trial attorney chose not to telephone an alibi witness before the trial at which he was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend. An intermediate appeals court ...

