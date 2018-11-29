Rachel Mech | Offit Kurman

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff November 29, 2018

mech-rachel-offit-kurmanRachel Mech has joined Offit Kurman as an attorney.

She represents private and commercial clients in domestic and international civil litigation. Her experience includes representing family law clients in state, interstate, and international cases involving child abduction, child support, custody, divorce, domestic violence, and gender or name changes. Rachel also has domestic and international experience representing various clients in mass torts and products liability matters.

She earned a Juris Doctor from Boston College Law School.

