Theresa Stegman

Development Director

Cross Street Partners

Believing that responsible, purposeful redevelopment can help improve the lives of people who live in a city, Theresa Stegman devotes her career and her volunteer energy to redevelopment and land-use matters.

“Knowing that whether a child grows up in poverty is the single biggest determinant of her future, every day I go to work committed to delivering opportunity to neighborhoods that have not received their fair share of investment,” Stegman said.

As development director for Cross Street Partners, Stegman served as the development lead to redevelop the Lion Brothers building in West Baltimore into a home for nonprofit and service organizations.

Among her volunteer contributions, she serves as a board member on the Hampden Community Council and formerly was chairman of the council’s zoning and land-use committee. In 2017, she ran for Democratic State Central Committee for District 40.

“Impressively, where some community-developer exchanges had, in the past, been nearly combative, Theresa manages to turn those same relationships into respectful partnerships with a mutual interest in the vitality of Hampden,” Martin Burian, chairman of Hampden Community Council’s Zoning and Land Use Committee said.

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2018 Leading Women awards . Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.