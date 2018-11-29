Timothy Pierce and Katherine Koustenis | Howard Bank

Timothy Pierce, chief compliance officer of Howard Bank, has been named to the board of directors of Junior Achievement of Central Maryland Inc. and Katherine Koustenis, the bank’s compliance manager and vice president, has joined JA’s Associate Leadership Council.

As chief compliance officer, Pierce has complete oversight of the bank’s compliance management program. He has led the program as the institution expanded from a handful of branches in Howard County to more than 20 branches serving the Baltimore region. In addition to his directorship at JA, Pierce is a director with financial literacy nonprofit Guidewell Financial Solutions, a member of the Howard County Citizens Police Advisory Council and a member of the Maryland Banker’s Association Government Relations Council.

Pierce received a bachelor of science degree from Virginia Tech, as well as a master’s degree in management from the University of Maryland University College. He is also a certified regulatory compliance manager and a certified anti-money laundering specialist. Pierce is currently a Maryland Banking School student with graduation expected in 2019.

As a member of JA’s Associate Leadership Council, Koustenis will act as an on-the-ground, in-house representative for Junior Achievement and the board of directors. She will be responsible for spreading the JA message at the associate level and encouraging engagement related to general awareness, volunteerism and fundraising.

Koustenis is a graduate of the University of Maryland, College Park with a Bachelor of Science in accounting and operations management. She also is a certified regulatory compliance manager and a certified internal auditor.