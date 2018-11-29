Quantcast

Jury awards $1.3M for missed heart attack diagnosis in 23-year-old man

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 29, 2018

A Montgomery County jury awarded $1.3 million to the parents of a man who did not receive prompt medical care after going to the hospital with chest pain and died of complications from a heart attack. The verdict found the emergency room physician, Dr. Guy Patrick Murphy, and Silver Spring Emergency Physicians P.C., liable for the death ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo