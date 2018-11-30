Quantcast

Federal team finds no intrusion on Maryland election systems

By: Associated Press Brian Witte November 30, 2018

A U.S. Department of Homeland Security team found no evidence of intrusion on Maryland's election system after a company hosting elections systems was acquired.

