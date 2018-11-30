Quantcast

Lockheed Martin gets NASA lunar payload services contract

By: Daily Record Staff November 30, 2018

Officials with NASA announced Friday it has selected Bethesda-based global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin’s McCandless Lunar Lander to provide payload delivery services as part of the agency's Commercial Lunar Payload Services contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The lander design builds on four decades of experience engineering deep space missions, including Mars landers. ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo