Quantcast

Md. court overturns ex-police chief’s misconduct conviction

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 30, 2018

Maryland’s second-highest court on Thursday overturned a former Pocomoke City police chief’s official misconduct conviction, saying he was wrongfully denied the opportunity to present at trial expert testimony that his refusal to cite a motorist after a car crash was a valid exercise of officer discretion and not a cover-up. The Court of Special Appeals said ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo