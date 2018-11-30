Quantcast

Panel recommends 6-month suspension for Baltimore judge

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 30, 2018

A judicial discipline panel has recommended the immediate six-month suspension of a Baltimore City District Court judge they determined to be "volatile, unpredictable, and responsible for the enormously difficult work environment" at the District Court. The Commission on Judicial Disabilities deliberated for more than 12 hours before determining that Judge Devy Patterson Russell committed sanctionable conduct by yelling ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo