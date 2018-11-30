SC&H Group hosts fourth ‘Manufacturing a Smarter Future’ event

Sparks-based management consulting, audit and tax firm SC&H Group partnered with The Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership to host its popular “Manufacturing a Smarter Future: Innovation on a Budget” series Oct. 23 at the Washington Dye-Mill House in Baltimore.

The event featured MD MEP President Mike Kelleher, Arnold Packaging CEO Mike Arnold, Baltiore Fabrication President Scott Foreman, and SC&H Group’s Director of Technology Advisory Services Jeff Bathhurst as they discussed how budgeting for innovation is shaping up to be one of the biggest challenges facing business leaders today.

