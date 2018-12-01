Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Hope returns to west Baltimore; Marriott has data breach crisis

By: Daily Record Staff December 1, 2018

Residents of a west Baltimore neighborhood got a little bit more hope this week while a Maryland hotel giant was plunged into crisis mode after a data breach of personal information could affect more than 500 million of its customers. The $15.9 million Metro Heights at Mondawmin building had a ceremonial opening Thursday, and business reporter ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo