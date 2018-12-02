Quantcast

Md. lawmakers to take another pass at sports betting

Neighboring states already in the game; legislators say it could provide some much-needed tax revenue

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter December 2, 2018

Legislative leaders in the Maryland General Assembly say the odds on passing legislation to legalize sports betting are improving. Maryland lawmakers punted on legalizing sports betting as the clock ran out on the 2018 session. Meanwhile other neighboring states not only legalized the activity, they're luring gamblers away from Maryland’s six casinos. "I'm not sure who the ...

