CIRCUIT COURT FOR MONTGOMERY

COUNTY, MARYLAND

FAMILY DIVISION MAGISTRATE

Annual Salary: $131,700

The Family Division Magistrate is an officer of the court assigned to assist the Circuit Court by conducting proceedings on matters within the Family Division of the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, as delineated by the Annotated Code of Maryland and in accordance with the Family Differentiated Case Management (DCM) plan, procedures and policies. Minimum of five years’ experience in the practice of Family Law; member of the Maryland bar in good standing. In addition to required experience, an additional 5 years of experience practicing Family Law preferred; member of the Maryland bar for a minimum of 10 years.

