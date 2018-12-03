ADVERTISEMENT
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY
CIRCUIT COURT FOR MONTGOMERY
COUNTY, MARYLAND
FAMILY DIVISION MAGISTRATE
Annual Salary: $131,700
The Family Division Magistrate is an officer of the court assigned to assist the Circuit Court by conducting proceedings on matters within the Family Division of the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, as delineated by the Annotated Code of Maryland and in accordance with the Family Differentiated Case Management (DCM) plan, procedures and policies. Minimum of five years’ experience in the practice of Family Law; member of the Maryland bar in good standing. In addition to required experience, an additional 5 years of experience practicing Family Law preferred; member of the Maryland bar for a minimum of 10 years.
For a detailed job description, please see the Montgomery County Circuit Court website:
Interested applications should complete a Maryland Judiciary application on the https://mdcourts.gov/careers website and submit a resume, writing sample and salary requirements to the Administrative Office of the Montgomery County Circuit Court, 50 Maryland Avenue, Suite 3040, Rockville, Maryland 20850. Closing date: December 28, 2018.
