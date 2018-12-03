Quantcast

Md. urology group expands national presence with Colorado affiliations

By: Daily Record Staff December 3, 2018

The Owings Mills-based United Urology Group gained three affiliates in Colorado, group officials said Monday. Joining United as affiliate programs are Advanced Urology, Alpine Urology and Foothills Urology, which will all practice under the Colorado Urology Associates brand. The new organization will initially consist of 17 urologists and five mid-level providers serving patients in 10 medical offices ...

