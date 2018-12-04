Quantcast

A.C.L. COMPUTERS AND SOFTWARE, INC. v. BRAXTON-GRANT TECHNOLOGIES, INC., et al.

By: Daily Record Staff December 4, 2018

Contracts -- Employment agreements -- Breach This appeal turns as much on the law of summary judgment—or, more to the point, a party’s burden when opposing summary judgment—as the law of employment agreements. A.C.L. Computers and Software, Inc. (“ACL”) sued two of its former employees, Kenneth Ververs and Paula Greenway, and their new employers, ANACAPA Micro ...

