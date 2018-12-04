Baltimore Co. Exec. Olszewski seeks conversation on Tradepoint Atlantic

Baltimore County Executive John A. Olszewski Jr. wants to listen to residents’ opinions on Tradepoint Atlantic’s request for $100 million in public financing for its Sparrows Point overhaul.

Employees of the developer, according to a notice from the executive’s staff, are slated to discuss the proposition during the Essex Middle River Civic Council meeting scheduled for 7 p.m., Wednesday, at Victory Villa Community Center. Olszewski is expected to attend in order to discuss the issue with residents.

“The conversation will take place as part of a regularly scheduled meeting… and is the first opportunity for members of the community to talk with Tradepoint Atlantic representatives about specific details of the proposal,” according to the county’s announcement.

Tradepoint Atlantic applied for financing covering public infrastructure work at the eponymous development this fall. Work is already underway transforming 3,250 acres of abandoned steel making site into the nation’s largest multimodal transportation hub. Tenants at the project currently include Under Armour, FedEx, and Amazon.

Completing the $2 billion redevelopment, and the planned 15 million square feet of vertical construction, is projected to take 20 years. If Tradepoint Atlantic can lure manufacturers to the site, according to a 2016 Sage Policy Group study, the venture may create 17,000 jobs, and contribute $2.9 billion to the regional economy.

The developer asked the county to grant tax increment financing that essentially advances the money for public road, sewer, and water system improvements. Tax increment financing, commonly referred to as TIF, requires issuing public debt to pay for infrastructure upgrades. If the financing tool works as intended, a portion of property taxes stemming from new building supported by improved roads and sewers eventually covers that debt.

The Baltimore County Council must approve legislation, that must subsequently be endorsed by Olszewski, before financing can be awarded. The Maryland Economic Development Corp., if the project is awarded financing, is expected to issue the bonds on Baltimore County’s behalf.

A proposal in Baltimore to provide $660 million in tax increment financing for the $5.5 billion Port Covington project faced stiff political opposition. Sagamore Development Co., the project’s lead developer at the time, made significant concessions in order to gain the needed backing to secure financing. Those allowances included $100 million in direct benefits to communities, and agreeing to hiring quotas for city residents.

Baltimore County officials previously said they do not expect Tradepoint Atlantic’s pursuit of tax increment financing to face such stiff resistance. Expectations of less resistance are based on two major differences between Tradepoint Atlantic and Port Covington.

The first distinction is Tradepoint Atlantic, unlike Port Covington, does not include residential development. Critics of using tax increment financing to enable residential projects argue it boosts demand for public services such as police, schools and trash pickup. Meanwhile property taxes from the development, at first, go to repaying debt and fees instead of supporting those services.

Another contrast between the projects is the frequency the two jurisdictions use tax increment financing.

Baltimore uses the financing tool, initially envisioned to encourage building in disinvested areas, regularly. High-profile developments in thriving sections of the city, such as Harbor Point, have been granted tax increment financing. Baltimore County, however, has only used tax increment financing once before. That was for infrastructure work at the Owings Mills metro center.

Tradepoint Atlantic has not taken financing approval for granted. It formed a coalition including businesses, community groups, and labor unions called Revitalize Sparrows Point to lobby for the funding. Former Baltimore County Executive Ted Venetoulis serves as the group’s chairman. Well known public relations firm KOFA Public Affairs has also been hired as a consultant to Revitalize Sparrows Point.

Redeveloping Sparrows Point was a top priority for former Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, who died in May. The application for public financing, however, wasn’t submitted until this fall. Former Baltimore County Executive Don Mohler, who was appointed to fulfill Kamenetz’s final months in office, initially said he wanted to pursue approving the package. But county officials opted to hold off on a decision regarding financing for Tradepoint Atlantic until a new executive and council took office following the November elections.

The meeting on Wednesday discussing tax increment financing arrives only two days after Olszewski took office. Olszewski won the general election by a comfortable margin, against Maryland Insurance Commissioner Al Redmer, a Republican, in a county Gov. Larry Hogan, also a Republican, won handily .

But Olszewski barely secured the Democratic Party’s nomination in a three-way race including former state Sen. Jim Brochin, and former Baltimore County Councilwoman Vicki Almond. Brochin, who refused campaign contributions from developers, regularly used the influence of real estate investors in county government as a campaign issue. Those barbs, however, were primarily aimed at Almond. Olszewski, who ran to the left of his primary opponents, won his party’s nomination over Brochin by nine votes.

Olszewski, who was born, raised and lives in the Dundalk community adjacent Tradepoint Atlantic, has deep ties to the communities surrounding Sparrows Point. He previously served the neighborhoods in the House of Delegates. His father, John A. Olszewski Sr., represented the area on the Baltimore County Council for four terms before leaving office in 2014.

The perception of those communities in the Baltimore region are largely informed by their blue-collar heritage. Various steel mills at Sparrows Point served as major employers of residents in East Baltimore and eastern Baltimore County for more than a century. But In the last 40 years, as steel manufacturing in the U.S. declined, those neighborhoods have struggled with unemployment and lackluster economic development.