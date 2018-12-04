FEATURED MOVER | Julie Weaver, McDaniel College

Julie Weaver was named the first financial wellness coordinator with McDaniel College.

This new position at McDaniel was created to help students navigate the complexities of paying for college all four years, manage loan debt and other college-related expenses and learn how to budget and plan for the future.

Weaver formerly served as a financial aid counselor at the college. Prior to coming to McDaniel in 2015, she was program manager for the Division of Innovation and Applied Research at Towson University. She spent nearly 15 years in finance with Deutsche Bank Securities (formerly Alex. Brown & Sons), most recently as senior vice president and director of corporate services marketing.

Weaver, a native and current resident of Westminster, was a first-generation college student at the University of Maryland, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business management in 1993. She has achieved professional designations from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and Santa Clara University.

McDaniel’s new financial wellness coordinator position was created with financial support by Victor McTeer, a 1969 alumnus and current member of the college’s board of trustees, and his wife, Mercidees McTeer. Victor McTeer, a native of Baltimore and one of the college’s first African-American graduates, attended McDaniel (formerly Western Maryland) College on full scholarship.

ABOUT JULIE WEAVER

Resides in:

Finksburg

Education:

University of Maryland, business management

What’s the No. 1 thing students can do to before entering college to get ready its financial complexities?

There are actually two really important things. The first is for students to file the FAFSA, or Free Application for Federal Student Aid, before March 1 in order to be considered for Maryland and federal aid, as well as institutional need-based financial grants and scholarships. Also, before committing, students should take a hard look at the out-of-pocket costs for not just the first year, but for all four years, and develop a plan to pay those costs. In my new role at McDaniel, I help alleviate financial stress for students by advising them throughout their undergraduate college experience in addition to helping establish resources for long-term financial planning. It is important that college students make informed choices since any financial decision will have a significant impact on their financial future.

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

Behavioral economist. I find it fascinating that you can influence decision-making purely by how you present the questions.

Favorite vacation:

My husband I traveled to France two years ago for our anniversary. As we drove across the country, I was struck by how much the farmland and countryside reminded me of Maryland.

When I want to relax, I …:

Take my dog and kids for a hike around Liberty Reservoir. It’s only about 2 miles from my house but I feel like I’m in another world when I’m there.

Favorite book:

I am a huge Harry Potter nerd. I have lots of memorabilia and I have found that my love for Harry Potter is a great icebreaker when I’m talking with students.

Favorite quotation:

“You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending” — C.S. Lewis