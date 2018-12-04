Quantcast

Giant Food to invest $175M in expansion, store enhancement

By: Daily Record Staff December 4, 2018

Giant Food announced Tuesday a $175 million capital investment into expansion and improvement over the next two years, which is expected to create approximately 500 new full- and part-time jobs for the Landover-based regional grocery chain. The investment will include one new store and 24 store remodels. These efforts are in addition to the recently announced $21 million investment into a new ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo