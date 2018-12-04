Quantcast

Lawmakers quiet as Hogan panel seizes initiative in redrawing districts

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter December 4, 2018

A forthcoming proposal to redraw one Maryland congressional district may be enough to satisfy a court order even if the legislature doesn't act on it, according to a spokeswoman for Gov. Larry Hogan. Last week Hogan issued an executive order creating a nine-member emergency commission tasked with redrawing the 6th Congressional District. But the governor's interpretation ...

