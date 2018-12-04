ADVERTISEMENT

LEGAL ASSOCIATE

Medical Mutual provides medical professional liability insurance for physicians and dentists. We are one of the oldest doctor-owned liability insurance companies in the country, and we are the leading medical professional liability insurer in Maryland.

Requirements:

• Juris Doctor from an accredited law school and admission to the bar of the State of Maryland

• A minimum of one year Government Affairs experience preferred

• Demonstrated ability to conduct research and analysis of legal issues

• Ability to work accurately under time constraints and meet deadlines

• Excellent verbal, written, and presentation skills, including ability to effectively communicate with internal and external customers

Responsibilities:

• Monitor all proposed legislation, regulations and judicial decisions relating to medical liability, insurance, tort reform, judicial reform and all other areas of potential interest to the Company.

• Communicate with legislators and regulatory agencies and act as a liaison between the Company and government officials.

• Advocate on behalf of the Company on key legislative issues, draft testimony, and testify before Maryland legislative committees

• Interact with trade groups and coalitions, develop strategy, and collaborate on issues of common interest.

• Assist in insuring awareness of and compliance with Company policies and procedures.

• Perform internal audits to insure Company compliance with HIPAA guidelines, Anti-Fraud plans, and other legal and regulatory requirements.

• Work with outside attorneys and lobbyists to achieve the goals of the Legal Department.

• Assist in providing legal advice to Company officers, including general corporate advice and advice on insurance, health care, and employment laws and regulations.

• Provide guidance to physicians and their support staff on risk management issues of varying complexity

Excellent benefit package includes health and dental insurance, 401k, flexible spending program, pension plan, tuition reimbursement program, vacation and sick leave. Send resume and cover letter to: ehanley@hanleyhrc.com

