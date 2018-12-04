Quantcast

ROCKY GORGE DEVELOPMENT, LLC F/K/A ROCKY GORGE HOMES, LLC, et al. v. GAB ENTERPRISES, INC.

By: Daily Record Staff December 4, 2018

Contracts -- Breach -- Consequential damages The litigation that resulted in this consolidated appeal commenced on September 28, 2012 when GAB Enterprises, Inc. (“GAB”) filed a nine count complaint in the Circuit Court for Frederick County against four defendants: Rocky Gorge Development, LLC (F/K/A Rocky Gorge Homes LLC, et al.) (“Rocky Gorge”), Christopher Dorment (“Dorment”), Dorment’s ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo