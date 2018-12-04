Quantcast

SC&H Group plans Howard County office space expansion

By: Daily Record Staff December 4, 2018

Maryland-based management consulting, audit, and tax firm SC&H Group announced Tuesday a deal to double its office space in Ellicott City office space in early 2019 to primarily accommodate the growth of the firm’s business performance management practice group and investment banking arm, SC&H Capital. The new office footprint will allow it to house more than ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo