SPENCE JEFFERS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff December 4, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Conspiracy to commit murder A jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City acquitted appellant Spence Jeffers of first-degree murder, but convicted him of conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree murder, use of a handgun in a crime of violence, carrying a handgun, possession of a regulated firearm by a ...

