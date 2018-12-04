Quantcast

St. John Properties builds ahead of demand in Frederick

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer December 4, 2018

St. John Properties, aiming to capitalize on growing demand for Fredrick County industrial assets, recently started construction on the first buildings at the Arcadia Business Park. The first stage of vertical construction includes two flex/research and development buildings totaling 82,200 square feet of space. Work also began on a 112,000-square-foot bulk warehouse. While there’s interest from potential ...

