Thomasina Poirot, a lawyer at Venable LLP, and Cheree Johnson, associate general counsel, chief intellectual property counsel and assistant corporate secretary at McCormick and Company, joined the board of directors of the CollegeBound Foundation. For the past 30 years, CollegeBound has helped Baltimore public school students navigate the path to and through college by providing need-based grants and scholarships, as well as college advising.

