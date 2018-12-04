Quantcast

TIA LAVON BROWN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff December 4, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Restitution On September 26, 2017, following a bench trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, appellant Tia Lavon Brown was convicted of detaining a child under the age of sixteen out of state for more than forty-eight hours. The court sentenced appellant to a three-year term of imprisonment with ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo