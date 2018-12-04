Quantcast

WILLIAM CHINEDU OZAH v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff December 4, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Search of residence Appellant, William Chinedu Ozah, was indicted in the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County and charged with theft of property between $1,000 and $10,000, as well as a related conspiracy count. Prior to jury selection, appellant moved to suppress evidence seized from a residence located ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo