Carrie Ann Williams | Andana Consulting

By: Daily Record Staff December 5, 2018

williams-carrie-ann-andana-consultingCarrie Ann Williams, CPSM, principal/CEO of Andana Consulting LLC, completed the Leadership Maryland professional development program, dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders.

Leadership Maryland honored Williams, a resident of Ashton, and the entire Class of 2018 at its 26th annual graduation ceremony Dec. 4 at the Lord Baltimore Hotel.

Williams was one of 50 applicants chosen by committee to complete Leadership Maryland’s eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues.

 

