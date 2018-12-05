Quantcast

DAVONA GRANT, et al. v. COUNTY COUNCIL OF PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY sitting as the DISTRICT COUNCIL, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff December 5, 2018

Zoning --District council -- Factfinding Wal-Mart wants to turn its store in the Woodyard Crossing Shopping Center into a Wal-Mart Superstore. To complete this expansion, Wal-Mart needs a special exception and a variance. Wal-Mart requested both from the District Council of Prince George’s County, which referred the matter to a Zoning Hearing Examiner who conducted extensive ...

