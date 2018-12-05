Quantcast

Judiciary testing text alerts for District Court defendants

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 5, 2018

The Maryland Judiciary is testing a system that texts court date notifications to defendants with the hope that the reminders will increase appearance rates. The program launched Monday and allows defendants in district court who are screened for public defender representation for criminal offenses or traffic cases with potential jail time to register their mobile number and receive alerts ...

