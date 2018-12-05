Quantcast

ERIC SHIRD v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff December 5, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Voir dire -- Religious beliefs Appellants in these cases were charged separately but tried together in the Circuit Court for Howard County for crimes arising from a shooting that occurred on January 7, 2017. There were two victims – Kristopher Odle, who drove to the scene to arrange a sale of marijuana to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo