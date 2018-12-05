Quantcast

Goucher student faces hate crime charges for racist graffiti

By: Associated Press Michael Kunzelman December 5, 2018

A black student blamed his "bottled up anger" for racist, threatening graffiti he admitted to scrawling in a bathroom at Goucher College, according to a police report. Baltimore County police on Monday filed hate crime charges against 21-year-old Fynn Arthur, a Brunswick, Maine, resident who was enrolled as a student at Goucher in Towson. Police arrested Arthur ...

