JA Inspire initiative draws 3,000 students for inaugural event

From left, Kelly M. Schulz, secretary of the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation; Tom Sadowski, vice chancellor of economic development with the University System of Maryland; and Jennifer Bodensiek, president and CEO of Junior Achievement of Central Maryland, were on hand for the launching of Junior Achievement of Central Maryland’s JA Inspire initiative. (Photo by Tom O’Connor)
Katie Bush, left, manager of business development for KatzAbosch, and Katherine Koustenis a vice president and compliance manager with Howard Bank, attended the launching of Junior Achievement of Central Maryland’s JA Inspire initiative. (Photo by Tom O’Connor)
From left, Susan Hahn, a program specialist with the Office of Family and Community Engagement of Baltimore County Public Schools; Deborah Phelps, executive director of the Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools; and Kaitlin Bowman, vice president of strategic partnerships with Junior Achievement of Central Maryland enjoy the festivities during the launching of Junior Achievement of Central Maryland’s JA Inspire initiative. (Photo by Tom O’Connor)
From left, T. Rowe Price colleagues Samantha Sebanakitta, a talent acquisition coordinator; Hana Tankersley, a production support programmer analyst; Katie Vicino, a talent acquisition coordinator; and Chris Marshall, a business, product and delivery senior manager, enjoy their time at the launching of Junior Achievement of Central Maryland’s JA Inspire initiative. (Photo by Tom O’Connor)
A Baltimore County middle-school student visits the Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants’ exhibit to use the FutureMe platform, which matches their skills and interests with a job in accounting. (Photo by Tom O’Connor)
Some Baltimore County middle-school students get a photo at the Southwest Airlines presentation, where they learned about transportation careers, such as becoming an aircraft marshal. (Photo by Tom O’Connor)
A nurse from Lifebridge Health demonstrates medical equipment to Baltimore County middle-school students during the launch of Junior Achievement of Central Maryland’s JA Inspire initiative. (Photo by Tom O’Connor)
A Baltimore County middle-school student enjoys the virtual reality demonstration at the STAR Academy booth during the launch of Junior Achievement of Central Maryland’s JA Inspire initiative. (Photo by Tom O’Connor)
Junior Achievement of Central Maryland launched JA Inspire, its first annual interactive career exploration experience, with an event Oct. 18 at the Timonium Fairgrounds.
More than 3,000 Baltimore County middle school students had the opportunity to explore high-growth careers with more than 50 area employers on hand, including Aerotek, General Motors, Southwest Airlines, T. Rowe Price and many more.
Students connected with professionals in many avenues of business, discovered career opportunities and learned about necessary skills and education required for local in-demand jobs.
Jennifer Bodensiek, president and CEO of JA of Central Maryland, announced the organization’s new interactive career portal at the event, the JA Career Pathfinder, whi h was developed with funding support from the Allegis Group. The technology will be implemented in classrooms across Maryland as a follow-up activity to help students explore careers and educational pathways available in the region.
