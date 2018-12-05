JA Inspire initiative draws 3,000 students for inaugural event

Junior Achievement of Central Maryland launched JA Inspire, its first annual interactive career exploration experience, with an event Oct. 18 at the Timonium Fairgrounds.

More than 3,000 Baltimore County middle school students had the opportunity to explore high-growth careers with more than 50 area employers on hand, including Aerotek, General Motors, Southwest Airlines, T. Rowe Price and many more.

Students connected with professionals in many avenues of business, discovered career opportunities and learned about necessary skills and education required for local in-demand jobs.

Jennifer Bodensiek, president and CEO of JA of Central Maryland, announced the organization’s new interactive career portal at the event, the JA Career Pathfinder, whi h was developed with funding support from the Allegis Group. The technology will be implemented in classrooms across Maryland as a follow-up activity to help students explore careers and educational pathways available in the region.

