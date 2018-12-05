Quantcast

Klein Enterprises: 2 new tenants provide Baltimore value beyond lease size

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer December 5, 2018

Klein Enterprises signed two retailers to leases at Marketplace at Fells Point, furnishing a small year-end boost to a sector in Baltimore grappling with negative perceptions of the city. Women's boutique Mint & Major and restaurant Saffron Grill signed deals totaling a combined 4,025 square feet. The amount of retail space absorbed in the deals is ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo