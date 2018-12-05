Quantcast

Law Digest — Maryland Court of Appeals — Dec. 6, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 5, 2018

Court of Appeals Criminal Procedure, Law of the Case Doctrine: Law of case doctrine did not bar trial court from considering issue as to sentence’s legality that appellate court had not resolved, because Crim. Law §1- 202—which provides that punishment of person who is convicted of conspiracy may not exceed maximum punishment for crime that person ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo